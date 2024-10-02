Did you feel it? Small earthquake hits northwest of Montreal

Some residents felt a slight tremor as a minor earthquake hit Quebec on Wednesday morning about 60 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Earthquakes Canada reported that a 2.7 magnitude quake hit just west of Rawdon at around 7:40 a.m.

The federal agency said it was "lightly felt."

In general, earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.4 on the Richter scale cause only minor damage.

"The house shook for a few seconds," wrote Chertsey, Que. resident Michelle Blanc on X. "There was a strange humming sound."