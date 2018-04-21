Actor Verne Troyer from 'Austin Powers' films dead at 49
This Oct. 6, 2009, file photo shows cast member Verne Troyer posing for photographs as he arrives at the gala premiere of the film "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" at a cinema in London. Troyer from the "Austin Powers" movie franchise has died. A statement provided by Troyer's representatives that was also posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts says the 49-year-old actor died Saturday, April 21, 2018. No cause or place of death was given, but the statement discusses depression and suicide, and Troyer had publicly discussed struggling with alcohol addiction. He lived in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 21, 2018 8:07PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Verne Troyer from the "Austin Powers" movie franchise has died.
A statement provided by Troyer's spokesperson that was also posted to his Instagram and Facebook accounts says the 49-year-old actor died Saturday.
No cause or place of death was given, but the statement discusses depression and suicide, and Troyer had publicly discussed struggling with alcohol addiction. He lived in Los Angeles.
Troyer became a celebrity and pop-culture phenomenon after starring alongside Mike Myers as "Mini-Me," the clone and sidekick of villain Dr. Evil, in two of the three "Austin Powers" films. He appeared in 1999's "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and 2002's "Austin Powers in Goldmember."
He also had roles in 2001's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and another Mike Myers film, 2008's "The Love Guru."
