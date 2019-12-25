MONTREAL -- A 48-year-old woman is dead after being shot in a downtown apartment on Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a call at 10:45 a.m. reporting the gunshots. When they arrived on the scene of the apartment on Sherbrooke near emergency Chomedey they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries.

A 60-year-old man who police said had fired the gun was found dead at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said the two were in a romantic relationship.

Police have set up a security perimeter while they gather evidence and Sherbrooke is closed between Fort and Atwater.