

Daniel J. Rowe, Amanda Kline, CTV News Montreal





A Verdun woman is unharmed after escaping an armed carjacking Sept. 5.

Just after 9 a.m., a man brandishing a gun forced his way into the 26-year-old's car at the corner of LaSalle Blvd. and Willibroard St. in Verdun.

She told police that the man ordered her to drive to the South Shore, which she did, but at the corner of Leduc St. and Cartier Blvd. she convinced the man to stop, and she got out of the car.

She ran to a nearby store where she asked for help.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the 36-year-old man just before 10:30 a.m.

He is facing charges of kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Police say the man and woman knew each other through her job as a social worker.

The woman was not physically harmed.