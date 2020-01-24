MONTREAL -- A fire broke out Thursday night in Kanesatake that consumed the luxury home of resident Sharon Simon.

Firefighters from Oka were called to the scene and contained the blaze that was put out early Friday morning. No one was injured in the blaze, and the Oka fire department is labelling the fire as suspicious.

Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Otsi Simon could not say much related to the fire, but that rumours are circulating about what caused it.

"We're dealing with some delicate matters around here," he said.

Sharon Simon (the grand chief's cousin) owns the property where the marijuana dispensary Herbal Solutions is located, but the grand chief could not say whether she owned the business.

Sharon Simon is currently on vacation.

She was arrested in 2006 along with around 35 other people as a result of Project Cleopatra, an SQ special investigation into marijuana trafficking. She was sentenced in 2007 to just under seven years in prison.