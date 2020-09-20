MONTREAL -- A motorcyclist died after an accident Saturday night in the Outaouais, about an hour-and-a-half north of Ottawa.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the victim was travelling on Route 148 eastbound in Mansfield-et-Pontefract at around 8:45 p.m. when a motorist suddenly entered the road from Poirier St.

The motorist hit the motorcyclist head-on before rolling several times.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was seriously injured.

The jaws of life were needed to extract her from the car.

According to the SQ, the motorcycle was travelling at a normal speed in the 50 KM/H zone when the accident occurred.

An investigation is underway to determine, in particular, whether negligence or dangerous driving was involved.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2020.