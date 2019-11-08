A man was arrested in Pierrefonds for uttering death threats
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 4:28PM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 10, 2019 9:45AM EST
Wassim Mouladad (handout)
MONTREAL -- South Shore police reported that, with the public and Montreal police's assistance, Wassim Mouladad was arrested Saturday night in Pierrefonds for uttering death threats and harassment.
Mouladad was suspected of threatening to kill his ex-partner and his family earlier this week. Roussillon Police investigated the accusations and issued a warrant for his arrest.