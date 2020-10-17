HOPE TOWN, QUE. -- A 36-year-old man lost his life in a traffic accident Saturday morning in Hope Town, in Quebec's Gaspe.

The police were alerted around 5 a.m. after a car went off the road on Route 132.

The driver, who was alone, was travelling westbound and wound up in a ditch, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay.

The man was reportedly thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

A patroller specializing in collision investigation is working the case. The possible causes of the accident are not yet known.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2020.