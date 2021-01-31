JOLIETTE, QUE. -- The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is investigating a fire that claimed the lives of a couple in their 60s on Saturday in Joliette, in the Lanaudiere region, about an hour northeast of Montreal.

Firefighters rescued the man and woman from their burning home, but they were in critical condition when transported to a hospital, where they, unfortunately, died at the end of the afternoon.

A fire in Joliette has claimed the lives of a couple in their 60s. SOURCE: SPOTTED INCENDIE / ÉVÈNEMENTS MAJEURS / AFFAIRES POLICIÈRES

Emergency services had received a call for a single-family house on fire Saturday morning, around 4:10 a.m., on Henri Dunant Place.

"The cause of the fire is for the moment unknown, but fire technicians from the SQ went to analyze the scene," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Catherine Bernard.

The investigation into the causes of the fire is also still ongoing in collaboration with the coroner's office.

The victims' identities have not been released.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021.