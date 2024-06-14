MONTREAL
Montreal

    • RCMP arrest Quebec man for 3D printing of guns and spreading hatred against Jews

    The RCMP seized a 3D-printed gun after the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Que. (Source: RCMP) The RCMP seized a 3D-printed gun after the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Que. (Source: RCMP)
    The RCMP say they arrested a Quebec man Thursday on charges of hate speech and 3D printing of firearms.

    The police say they seized a “significant quantity” of 3D printers and a homemade firearm belonging to 37-year-old Pascal Tribout of Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, about 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

    Police also say in a news release today that Tribout made hateful comments against the Jewish community on social media platform Telegram.

    The RCMP released this photo of a 3D printer following the arrest of a man who allegedly made homemade guns. (Source: RCMP)

    He faces five charges including weapons trafficking, wilful promotion of hatred, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession and distribution of data that can be used to manufacture firearms with a 3D printer.

    The operation was carried out by the RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team.

    Police say Tribout remains in custody pending further legal proceedings.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.

