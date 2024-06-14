Montreal forecast: Pleasant weekend ahead of potential heat wave

Montrealers will enjoy the comfortable temperatures this weekend before the potential of intense heat wave next week.

Saturday will be pleasant at 21 degrees Celsius with plenty of sunshine. Overnight we’ll see a low of 11 degrees C with clear skies.

These temperatures are only a couple of degrees below seasonal. Sunday will bring sun and clouds with a high of 24 degrees C, which is perfect terrasse weather for Father’s Day.

Next week will be a very different weather story with Environment and Climate Change Canada issuing a special weather statement for parts of South Western Quebec, and Central Quebec.

A warm air mass will affect the province Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures ranging from 30 degrees C to 35 degrees C, with humidex in the 40s.

Overnight lows won't bring much relief with temperatures still in the 20s.

The statement is in effect for the following regions:

Metro Montréal - Laval

Vaudreuil

Valleyfield - Beauharnois

Mont-Laurier

Mont-Tremblant - Sainte-Agathe

Québec City

Mont-Orford - Lake Memphrémagog

Sherbrooke

"Watch out for heat-related impacts such as heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Remember to drink plenty of water," Environment Canada said in a news release.







For those looking to cool down, some City of Montreal splash pads and pools are open.

Find an outdoor pool, wading pool or splash pad on the city's website.

A boy cools down during a heat wave in Montreal. Environment Canada said a heat wave is set to hit Quebec on June 18, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)