REM test runs to begin Monday to Deux-Montagnes

The REM is taking another step toward expansion next week by testing the light-rail lines to Montreal's North Shore.

Beginning Monday, eight cars will run on a six-kilometre stretch between the Saint-Eustache maintenance centre and the Saint-Dorothée station in Laval.

Several components will be tested, including signalling, communication systems, and the platform doors during trial runs between the three stations.

CDPQ Infra said in a news release Friday that "dynamic testing" will happen in several stages. Tests between other stations in the northern branch of the REM network will be rolled out progressively.

Tests between the Saint-Eustache maintenance centre and the Saint-Dorothee station in Laval will begin on June 17, 2024. (Source: REM)

"Once the dynamic tests have progressed sufficiently, we’ll be able to provide a clearer picture of their duration," the release stated.

"The date on which the network will be fully commissioned will also depend on the progress of the dynamic tests."

The next "major milestones" will be the completion of the Mont-Royal tunnel, which is ongoing, and the next legs of the network.

NouvLR workers walk down the tracks in the Mount Royal tunnel as construction progresses for the Reseau express metropolitain (REM) electric light rail system in Montreal, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

In the lead-up to next weeks testing, officials warned the public to stay off the tracks in recent weeks as some people have been using them as shortcuts. Over the past year, there were nearly 60 instances of people jumping fences to cross the tracks or paint graffiti.

"To save five minutes, would you spend five months in a coma?" reads one ad as part of an awareness campaign. "It's a question of life and death. Stay away from the REM tracks."

REM officials announced in April that lines to the North Shore and the West Island were being delayed. Initially set to open later this year, the north and west branches are now supposed to open in 2025.