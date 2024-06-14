Quebec radio legend Paul Arcand signs off as host of 98.5 FM morning show

A chapter has closed for a giant in Quebec's media landscape.

Paul Arcand, longtime host of the popular "Puisqu'il faut se lever" morning show, has retired from the role after 34 years in talk radio, the last two decades with 98.5 FM.

As a roomful of guests looked on, past and present colleagues and collaborators feted Arcand during a special broadcast at the station Friday morning.

Tributes also poured in from listeners, broadcasting competitors, and even Céline Dion.

Known as the "King of the airwaves" in Quebec, Arcand built a reputation for straight talk, tough interviews, and little patience for politicians and bureaucrats who avoided answering direct questions.

In April, L'actualité magazine named Arcand one of Quebec's 10 most influential people of the year.

Though Arcand is stepping away from the microphone, he is not quite retiring. He will have a weekly column in La Presse, and a podcast will allow him to continue delivering what became his show's staple: his daily review of news headlines, covering a broad spectrum of local, national and international stories.

Patrick Lagacé, current host of "Le Québec maintenant" on 98.5, will take over the morning show in August.