

The Canadian Press





Concordia University is naming its faculty of engineering and computer science after the first woman to graduate with a PhD in building engineering from the institution.

Concordia Alumna Gina Cody has donated a whopping $15M to Concordia. Now the School of Engineering and Computer Science is being named after her- the first engineering faculty in Canada to be named after a woman. Cody left Iran in 1979, with $2,000 @CTVMontreal — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) September 24, 2018

Gina Cody says her parents were both ahead of their time. Her mother always told her and her sister “The only way to be independent as a woman is through higher education.” Her donation is one of the largest Concordia has ever received. �� @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/n04iBFaymf — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) September 24, 2018

Gina Cody arrived from Iran in 1979 and completed her PhD in 1989.

Concordia says it is the first university engineering faculty in Canada to be named after a woman.

Cody was president and principal shareholder of CCI Group Inc., a Toronto-based engineering consulting firm, before retiring in 2016.

The university says Cody's donation will provide for graduate and undergraduate scholarships and bolster next-gen research on smart cities. It will also support three new chairs.