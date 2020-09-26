MONTREAL -- A woman was treated for shock and minor injuries Saturday morning after a bullet flew through the windshield of her car, shattering it.

Montreal police (SPVM) responded to multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the St. Henri borough at the intersection of Sainte-Marguerite and Sainte-Emilie streets.

According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the suspects fled before police arrived on the scene.

The woman was driving past the area when a bullet went through her windshield.

She sustained minor injuries from the shattered glass and was treated for shock.

"She got surprised by the gunshots and stopped down the road," said Brabant. "She was able to give information of what happened, but was unable to give information on suspects."

Police canvassed the area and hospitals, and no further victims or witnesses were found.

Crime scene technicians found multiple shell cases on the scene.

The SPVM is continuing its visibility operations in certain areas after a rise in gun violence in Montreal.

A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after he was shot on a Montreal North street on Friday evening.