MONTREAL -- A man in his 30s is recovering in hospital after he was shot on a Montreal North street on Friday evening.

Montreal police say several calls were made to 911 at 5:45 p.m. by people who said they heard gunshots in the area.

The found the victim at the corner of Pascal St. and Jubinville Ave., with one gunshot to his upper body. He was transported to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the victim was walking south on Pascal when another man, who was walking shot him, then fled in a vehicle.

Police say the victim is known to police. Investigators are trying to determine the link between the victim and the shooter. An investigation is ongoing.