    • Three killed in collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships

    Three people died Saturday evening in a collision on Route 108 near Bury, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

    Emergency services were called at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday to report a collision involving two vehicles.

    "For an unknown reason, a two-person vehicle travelling eastbound veered into the oncoming lane, causing a head-on collision," said Nicolas Scholtus, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

    A 23-year-old female driver, her 24-year-old passenger and the 70-year-old driver of the second vehicle were all taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. All three were subsequently pronounced dead.

    The SQ is conducting an investigation in collaboration with the Quebec Coroner's Office. An SQ investigator and police officers were on the scene to shed light on the circumstances of this event.

    Traffic was interrupted on a portion of Route 108 until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 5, 2024.

