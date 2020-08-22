CHATEAUGUAY, QUE -- A 30-year-old man from Kahnawake died in the hospital Saturday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore.

Chateauguay Police officers went to the Parc de la Commune at around 8 a.m. after being alerted by a witness who heard gunshots, according to Surete du Quebec (SQ) officer Stephane Tremblay.

James Richard Curotte was seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Tremblay confirmed Sunday morning that the SQ was informed of his death around 4 p.m. Saturday.

"No arrests have been made yet," said Tremblay.

Given the nature of the event, the investigation was transferred to the SQ.

The victim was the third reported shooting victim in the area Saturday.

Two men are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after an altercation in Old Montreal.

-- with files from The Canadian Press.