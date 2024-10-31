Quebec freezes two major immigration streams, citing pressure on services

The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.

Immigration Minister Jean-François Roberge said today the government has frozen the Quebec Experience Program, a path for permanent residency for foreign students who have graduated in the province.

Roberge says the government is also suspending applications from the Regular Skilled Worker Program.

The two immigration streams were suspended today and will be frozen until June 2025 at the latest.

In August, Quebec announced a six-month freeze for certain temporary foreign worker applications in Montreal, and in October the government introduced legislation to cap the number of international students in the province.

Quebec has tussled with Ottawa over immigration in recent months, asking for more power to decide who can settle in the province, and demanding Ottawa forcibly relocate asylum seekers to other parts of the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.