    • Halloween costume prompts lockdown at Montreal high school

    Montreal police vehicles are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Montreal police vehicles are seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    There was a scare at a Montreal high school Thursday after a report of a possibly armed man walking outside turned out to be a false alarm.

    After searching the area, Montreal police (SPVM) determined the weapon was fake and was likely part of a Halloween costume.

    The 911 call at 9 a.m. reported the man was seen near Villeray Street and Shaughnessy Boulevard.

    The Joseph-François-Perrault High School is just down the street and was placed on lockdown as police searched the area.

    Police said at 12:30 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted and there was no threat.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

