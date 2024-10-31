Halloween costume prompts lockdown at Montreal high school

There was a scare at a Montreal high school Thursday after a report of a possibly armed man walking outside turned out to be a false alarm.

After searching the area, Montreal police (SPVM) determined the weapon was fake and was likely part of a Halloween costume.

The 911 call at 9 a.m. reported the man was seen near Villeray Street and Shaughnessy Boulevard.

The Joseph-François-Perrault High School is just down the street and was placed on lockdown as police searched the area.

Police said at 12:30 p.m. that the lockdown was lifted and there was no threat.