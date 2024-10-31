Montreal-area woman granted bail after being accused of throwing boiling water on child

A Montreal-area woman accused of throwing boiling water on a 10-year-old boy and causing serious injuries has been granted bail.

Stephanie Borel, 46, has been in jail since her arrest on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 2, she allegedly threw the water on the boy when he was walking home from school in Longueuil and took his usual shortcut through his neighbour's property to get to his parents' apartment.

He suffered second-degree burns to his face, neck and upper body.

The Crown prosecutor opposed her bail request citing a risk to the public, but during a court appearance on Thursday the judge granted it. Borel was released on a $2,000 bond and her bail includes several conditions, including that she must live with a family member pending her trial.

The judge also said she is prohibited from being within 500 metres of her old address and the nearby school. She is not allowed near any parks or community centres where children are expected to be present and cannot communicate with the victim or his family.

As part of her conditions, she must also see her doctor and a psychologist and take any medication they prescribe. No curfew was imposed.