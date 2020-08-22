MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) officers are investigating two possible attempted murders in Old Montreal early Saturday morning.

A 911 caller around 2:30 a.m. reported hearing gunshots on Saint-Paul St., near Saint-Francois-Xavier St.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds outside.

The first victim is a 37-year-old man "with an upper body wound," according to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

A 32-year-old man was also shot in the arm.

The two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The double shooting may have started inside a business, which the SPVM investigation will have to confirm.

"The two victims are not collaborating with the investigation," said Brabant.

There have been no arrests.

An SPVM technician was called to the scene to try to clarify the circumstances of the crime, and investigators analyzed surveillance camera footage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2020.