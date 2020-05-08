MONTREAL -- A 9-year-old girl who went missing Thursday afternoon in Lanaudière has been found safe.

The girl had been with her parents who were working on their chalet in the woods in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci when she wandered off and got lost around 4:30 p.m.

Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci Police and community are searching the woods for a 9 year-old girl who went missing at 4 pm on Thursday afternoon. SQ says they will keep on searching through the night. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/hASjDU7stp — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) May 8, 2020

The girl’s family, police dogs, ATV patrollers, a helicopter, provincial and local police were on site well into the night to search for her.

At around 1 a.m. on Friday, police were informed of her whereabouts.

“A citizen located her near a path,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Louis-Philippe Bibeau. He said the girl was taken to hospital and treated for light hypothermia but was otherwise doing fine.

“So, a file that ends well," Bibeau said.