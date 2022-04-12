51-year-old man has died after shooting at Saint-Leonard car wash

Montreal police (SPVM) say a man has died after being shot near a car wash business in the city's Saint-Leonard borough Tuesday morning.

Police officers received several 911 calls at 10:30 a.m. about an incident on Métropolitain Boulevard, near Lacordaire Boulevard.

Manuel Couture, a police spokesperson, said a suspect approached the victim and shot him at least once in the upper body near the building before fleeing the scene.

One man who lives behind the Lave Auto Express-Eau car wash said the gunfire sounded like it was from a machine gun.

Police haven't identified the victim, but CTV News has learned that he was Stephane Dupuis, 51.

The victim was rushed to hospital, with police saying at the time that he was in critical condition.

However, on Tuesday evening at 8 p.m., they announced he had died earlier in the day, and in fact at the scene of the shooting, but they were waiting to notify his family before making the news public.

Montreal police respond to a shooting near the intersection of Metropolitain and Lacordaire boulevards on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Shortly after the shooting, officers found what they believe could be the suspect's torched SUV about 500 metres away from the scene. La Presse reported that the victim has ties to biker gangs and that two years ago there was another attempt on his life in Laval.

Meanwhile, officers have set up a perimeter outside the crime scene as they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which is concerning to nearby residents.

"I've been here 11 years and we never had this much violence before," one woman told CTV News. "But now I've heard of three shootings in the area in the last six months. It’s getting scary."

Police have not made any arrests in the investigation. Dupuis is the city's sixth homicide victim of 2022.

--With files from CTV News' Rob Lurie