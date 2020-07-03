MONTREAL -- A $5,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information related to a string of arsons at pizzerias in Valleyfield.

Quebec provincial police are investigating four arsons that took place in Salaberry de Valleyfield between December and June.

The criminal fires took place on the nights of:

Dec. 14, 2019 on Champlain Street (two times on the same night)

June 8 on Maden Street

June 8 on Victoria Street

At least two suspects were seen using incendiary devices near these pizzerias.

A fire also broke out in a building on Sainte-Cécile Street on June 23 at 5 p.m. and spread to a pizzeria on du Marché Street.

A Sûreté du Québec mobile command post was set up at Valleyfield's city hall parking lot on June 24 to meet with residents and obtain information.

Because of it, investigators were able to arrest a man they say is linked to the June 23 fire.

Max Lefebvre, 44, of Valleyfield appeared in court on June 25 and has been charged with two counts of arson and one count of breach of conditions.

The investigation showed that this suspect is not related to the other four arson incidents, said police.

The $5,000 reward will be offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects in those fires.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-659-4264.

