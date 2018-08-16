

CTV Montreal





With Quebec’s construction holiday and students’ summer break soon coming to an end, Montreal’s traffic situation is about to get even worse.

On Thursday, the government announced $46 million in measures aimed at reducing traffic.

Included in that is a 30 per cent rebate, starting in September, for users of the Deux-Montagnes commuter tain line on monthly or annual passes.

Since construction began on the light-rail REM system in April, several of the Montreal-area commuter lines have been plagued by closures and delays.

The package will also include additional bus lines in Longueuil and Laval, as well a new parking lot for commuters in Mont-St-Hilaire.

Montrealers can also expect relief on the Mercier Bridge. While roadwork has limited the Mercier to just a single lane in each direction since June, the bridge will fully reopen as of Monday.