$46 million in traffic reduction as construction workers, students return
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:41PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:55PM EDT
With Quebec’s construction holiday and students’ summer break soon coming to an end, Montreal’s traffic situation is about to get even worse.
On Thursday, the government announced $46 million in measures aimed at reducing traffic.
Included in that is a 30 per cent rebate, starting in September, for users of the Deux-Montagnes commuter tain line on monthly or annual passes.
Since construction began on the light-rail REM system in April, several of the Montreal-area commuter lines have been plagued by closures and delays.
The package will also include additional bus lines in Longueuil and Laval, as well a new parking lot for commuters in Mont-St-Hilaire.
Montrealers can also expect relief on the Mercier Bridge. While roadwork has limited the Mercier to just a single lane in each direction since June, the bridge will fully reopen as of Monday.
