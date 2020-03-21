MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault confirmed Saturday that there are now 181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the provinces and five deaths.

The number means an increase of 42 from Friday which was 139 cases with one death.

#COVID19 – Au Québec, en date du 21 mars 13h, la situation est la suivante:



➡️181 cas confirmés

➡️5 décès

➡️1 personne guérie

➡️1512 personnes sous investigation

➡️9 242 analyses négatives



Pour connaître le nombre de cas confirmés par régions : https://t.co/OaNGSH8BSO #santéqc — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 21, 2020

Legault reiterated his call for Quebecers to stay inside if you can and not travel distances. He added that the virus is accelerating.

The premier said there is no wish for the SQ or other police forces to begin ticketing individuals who do not comply with isolation measures. He said Minister of Public Security Genevieve Guilbault has been in contact with policing agencies which have adjusted policies in relation to policing during the epidemic.

He was joined by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Danielle McCann, and the National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda.

Arruda said he would not rule out closing the border between Quebec and Ontario, but that it would be difficult as some regions share the same health services.

ADDED INFO-CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS

The general number remains 1 877 644-4545, but it is now possible to dial 644-4545 preceded by your area code, such as 418 in Quebec or 514 in Montreal, followed by 644-4545.

This line is for those who are concerned for their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 - the main ones being fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Nurses will make appointments, if necessary, at screening clinics.

CTV News has an active map on its National site with numbers of cases that is updated regularly.

This story will be updated.