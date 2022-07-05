26-year-old woman dies in Laval crash, 3 others injured

A 26-year-old woman has died and three others were seriously injured following a crash in Laval Monday night.

First responders received a call around 10:30 p.m. reporting an accident near Des Perron Ave. on route 335.

The victim was a passenger in a southbound vehicle that collided with a car headed in the opposite direction.

She was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead, Laval police (SPL) confirmed.

Three others were seriously injured in the crash but authorities do not fear for their lives.

Traffic was blocked on 335 in both directions for much of the night.