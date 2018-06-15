

CTV Montreal





Some people in Saint-Henri say they’re being kept up at night because of construction noise at the Turcot Interchange - where work sometimes goes on 24 hours a day.

Jordano Aguzzi says that for much of the week, noise from dismantling the structure has kept him up.

“The whole night, until 6 a.m., the smashing was out of this world,” he told CTV Montreal. “It’s just like a constant background noise, and especially this week, followed by loud bangs – like every few minutes loud bangs.”

Frustrated and tired, Aguzzi took to Twitter to complain. At 4:30 a.m., he posted a series of angry tweets.

“Dear Transport Quebec, I gotta work in 4 hours. Can you call in sick for me?” reads one of the tweets.

Dear @MTQ_Turcot I gotta work in 4 hours, can you call in sick for me? — Jordano Aguzzi (@AguzziJ) June 14, 2018

Dear @MTQ_Turcot it’s 4:40am and at this point I’m just tweeting to make myself laugh because your 4:40am construction is SO LOUD that I can’t sleep. Just letting you know. Don’t know if you saw my earlier tweets. Alright well goodnight (not really), talk tomorrow (hopefully not) — Jordano Aguzzi (@AguzziJ) June 14, 2018

Dear @MTQ_Turcot Community Manager / Social Media Intern, I know you’ll wake up tomorrow and be one of the few people to read these tweets. I just want you to know: It’s not your fault. But also you’ll be waking up with twice as much sleep as Saint-Henri. So fuck you too. — Jordano Aguzzi (@AguzziJ) June 14, 2018

“I needed to express my rage somewhere,” Aguzzi explained. “Some people say Twitter is pretty good for that.”

Transport Quebec is keenly aware of the noise issue.

Since late last year, it’s been doing studies that found the decibel level often surpasses the legal limit.

A few weeks ago, flyers were put out notifying residents in Saint-Henri that work would be going on 24-7.

Workers have put in place several measures to lessen the noise, including quieter trucks and sound barriers.

For the next month, Transport Quebec has hired a researcher to do another study, asking how noise, vibrations, and dust affect people living in the area.

“Having this information, we’ll be able to see what kind of attenuation measures the ministry can put around,” said Mario Girard from Transport Quebec.

Aguzzi says that, to him, the answer is fairly obvious: the louder work should be done during the day.

But Transport Quebec says the project has to be completed by 2020, and it’s too late to change the schedule.