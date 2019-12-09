MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a fight in Montreal’s Plateau borough lead to the stabbings of two men.

Officers received a 911 call at 2:45 a.m. Monday about the brawl, inside a home on Jeanne-Mance Street, near Sherbrooke Street.

A few minutes later, a second 911 call was placed to say that at least one man had been stabbed.

“There was a fight and two men were hurt by a sharp object,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

One of the victims was transported to hospital with serious injuries. His condition has since stabilized.

A second victim suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

Comtois says two suspects were arrested and are expected to meet with investigators later in the day Monday.

A perimeter was established in the area and officers, as well as forensics and the K9 unit, are on the scene to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.