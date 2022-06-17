2 dead after collisions in the Monteregie

Two people are dead after two collisions in the Montérégie late Thursday afternoon.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay says one of the incidents was due to bad weather as thunderstorms swept through southern Quebec.

However, the cause of the second crash remains unknown.

The first one happened at 5:15 p.m. on Route 132 in Saint-Stanislas-de-Kostka, near Montée Léger.

Two vehicles collided head-on, explained Tremblay.

One of the drivers, an 82-year-old man, had to be removed from his vehicle using the jaws of life.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, a 21-year-old man, suffered serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Highway 132 was closed in both directions between Highway 201 and Highway 236 to allow police to investigate.

The second incident occurred a little further east in Saint-Chrysostome at 5:30 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in a head-on collision on Route 209, according to the SQ spokesperson.

A driver reportedly veered into oncoming traffic.

One vehicle, a minivan, managed to avoid the car before sliding off the road and hitting a Hydro-Quebec pole.

The second, behind the minivan, collided head-on with the car that had swerved out of its lane.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 45-year-old man, died in the crash.

The driver of the vehicle he collided with, a 19-year-old man, was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The four occupants of the minivan were not injured.

The cause of the accident remains unknown as police investigate the incident.

Route 209 was closed between montée du 4e Rang and montée Mercier.

Hydro-Quebec crews were also dispatched to the scene to repair the broken pole, which left many residents of 4e Rang without power.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2022.