Quebec motorcyclist clocked pushing 180 KM/H, picks up over $1,500 in fines

A motorcyclist will be without his licence for a month as he contemplates over $1,500 in fines and multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police while impaired and driving at excessive speeds.

Quebec provincial police reported that officers clocked a motorcyclist on Highway 15 in Saint-Jerome, north of Montreal, going over 180 KM/H in a 100-zone around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

"Officer tried to intercept him going more than 180, and he tried to flee from the police officer," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus.

Scholtus said the biker pulled over a few kilometres down the road and was had an altercation with the arresting officer.

The rider was handed a $1,546 ticket for excessive speeding, had his bike seized and licence suspended for a month. He will also notch 14 demerit points on his driver's licence.

Scholtus said he might face multiple charges, including driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, threatening an officer and fleeing from a pursuit.

He was arrested and released on scene pending charges. Arrangements were made for a blood sample to be taken at a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.