A young man is in critical condition after crashing in Outaouais; driver arrested

The Surete du Quebec

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles as Putin warns West on supplies

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine's government with early Sunday airstrikes in Kyiv that it said destroyed tanks donated from abroad, a claim denied by a Ukrainian official. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems to Ukraine would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'

Mystery solved: Queen shares secret with Paddington

Prince Charles and his son Prince William honoured the past and looked to the future Saturday as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace celebrating the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon