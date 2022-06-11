Drunk driving suspected in accident that seriously injures young man

Impaired driving is suspected in an accident that seriously injured the driver in Frontenac, in Quebec's Eastern Townships.

The accident occurred on Route 161 at approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday morning. No other vehicle was involved.

"The driver lost control of his vehicle before rolling over and being ejected from the vehicle. The young man in his 20s was transported to a hospital, where he is currently in critical condition," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard.

A police officer specialized in collision investigation went to the scene to analyze the situation.

"As the victim was ejected, the fact that the seatbelt was worn or not worn is one of the hypotheses under study," said the SQ spokesperson.

The young man will likely face charges depending on whether his condition improves.

"As he could have been impaired by alcohol and/or drugs during the incident, steps will be taken by the police to obtain blood samples," said Bernard.

The SQ investigation is ongoing.