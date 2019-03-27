Featured Video
18-wheeler overturns on Hwy 20 in Longueuil
An 18-wheeler carrying cargo rolled over in Longueuil Tuesday night, closing Highway 20 towards Highway 132.
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 9:55AM EDT
An 18-wheeler carrying cargo rolled over in Longueuil Tuesday night, closing Highway 20 towards Highway 132.
The closure lasted a few hours as workers removed the truck and its cargo.
Only minor injuries were reported.
Latest Montreal News
- Montreal archdiocese taps retired judge to audit files over sexual abuse of minors
- Montreal council president files complaint against borough councillor for hijab remarks
- Major drug bust underway as raids take place across Quebec
- Water main break near Bell Centre disrupts traffic, seeps into condo under construction
- Body discovered in rubble of fire-ravaged home in Lacolle