Another work of art looted by Nazis has been returned to the Max and Iris Stern Foundation.

The painting is the "Women of Weinsberg" depicting the aftermath of a battle in the 12th century -- where women outwitted King Conrad III and were able to carry their husbands out of a castle under siege.

The Women of Weinsberg had been on display in the city of Weinsberg since 1968 and was identified as being stolen in 2014.

Max Stern was an art dealer in Dusseldorf, Germany, and hundreds of his artworks were seized and stolen by Nazis in the 1930s.

Stern then fled, eventually settling in Montreal where he once again became a prominent art dealer before his death in 1987.

He bequeathed his estate to Concordia University, McGill University, and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, which also seek to reclaim the artwork stolen from Stern.