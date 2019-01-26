

The Canadian Press





Nature lovers, rejoice: access to 17 of Quebec’s nature sites and national parks will be free on Saturday.

The low price tag is part of the Society of Open Air Establishment of Quebec’s third SEPAQ Winter Day event.

The day will include several activities and special events, and some sites will provide free rentals for equipment.

The complete program can be found on the SEPAQ website.

Last year, more than 20,000 people took advantage of the free entry.

Quebec Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Parks Pierre Dufour encouraged Quebecers to head out, saying “these incomparable riches are the pride of Quebecers.”