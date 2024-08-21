50 construction projects planned on Montreal-area roads this fall

The Quebec Transport Ministry released its list of 50 road construction projects planned for the fall in and around the Island of Montreal on Wednesday.

Some of the closures or projects have already begun, and project sites include major highways, bridges and roads throughout the area.

To view active road closures, visit Quebec511.info.

In addition, CTV News Montreal publishes the weekend road closures every week.

Major Highways

Highway 40

The Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge and the Morgan Boulevard entrance in Baie-D'Urfe, and the Saint Charles Boulevard entrance in Kirkland.

The Laurentians Highway (A-15) and the Highway 520 (Cote-de-Liesse) entrances.

The Decarie Highway interchange sector of the Royalmount Project.

The Charles-de Gaulle Bridge.

Highway 520

Hickmore Street.

43rd Avenue.

Highway 20

At the Des Sources exchange.

At the Sainte-Julie and Beloeil entrances.

At the Highway 10/20 exchange in Brossard.

Highway 25

The Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel and Souligny exchange.

Highway 15

The Highway 15/930 exchange in Candiac.

The Highway 15/440 exchange in Laval.

The Saint-Elzear and Dagenais boulevards entrances.

Highway 440

The Highway 13 and Industriel Boulevard entrances.

Highway 640

The bridges in Blainville and Rosemere.

Above Saint-Eustache Street and the Riviere du Chene.

Bridges

The Jacques-Bizard Bridge (Jacques-Bizard Boulevard).

The Honore-Mercier Bridge.

The Clement Bridge (Bonaventure Highway, A-10).

The Victoria Bridge (Bonaventure Highway, A-10).

L'Ile Belair Bridge (Route-117 in Rosemere).

Montreal streets

Henri-Bourassa Boulevard at Pitfield Boulevard and Felix-Leclerc.

Henri-Bourassa Boulevard at Marcellin-Wilson and Lajeunesse streets.

Gouin Boulevard at Toupin Boulevard and Wood Avenue.

Salaberry Street at Fillion Street and De Poutrincourt Avenue .

Salaberry Street at Acadie and Bois-de-Boulogne avenues.

Marcel-Laurin Boulevard at Saint-Louis Street and Decarie Boulevard.

Gaetan-Laberge Boulevard at Bonaventure Highway.

Ville-Marie and Viger Tunnels.

Saint-Antoine Street at Courcelle and Couvent streets.

Saint-Jacques Street at Courcelle Street and Atwater Avenue.

Rose-de-Lima Street at Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets.

Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets at Atwater Avenue and Guy Street .

Saint-Antoine Street at Guy and Square Victoria streets .

Mill Street at Bridge and Riverside streets.

Bridge Street at Wellington Street and Victoria Bridge

Ste. Catherine Street West at Stanley and Mansfield streets.

Rene-Levesque Boulevard at Saguinet Street.

Maisonneuve Boulevard at Parthenais Street and De Lorimier Avenue.

Gilford Street at de Lorimier Avenue and Chabot Street.

Christophe-Colomb Avenue at Carrieres Street.

Christophe-Colomb Avenue Jean-Talon and Jarry streets.

Jean-Talon Street at Boyer Street and 1st Avenue.

Jean-Talon Street at Pie-IX Boulevard, Viau and Langelier boulevards.

Pie-IX Bouevard at Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue and Notre-Dame Street East.

Other projects