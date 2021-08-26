MONTREAL -- Hospitalizations and ICU numbers are continuing to climb as Quebec records 603 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The total number of people infected is now 386,618 since the start of the pandemic. There is also one more death, for a total of 11,285.

Hospitalizations increased by nine, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 119.

Of those, 36 people are in intensive care; up by three.

Of the new cases, 440 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 75 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 88 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Eighteen new hospitalizations are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago and two are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 8.2 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 19.2 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

To date, 371,164 people have recovered from the illness.

On Aug. 24, a total of 19,796 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 32,999 more vaccinations in the province; 31,638 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,361 doses before Aug. 25 for a total of 12,191,955 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 71,060 doses were given for a cumulative total of 12,263,015, or 75.7 per cent of the population.

As of Aug. 25, a total of 6,436,063 Quebecers, or 86 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 5,798,164 people, or 77 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

VARIANT TRACKER

The province recorded 158 new variant cases since its last update.

Ten are B.1.1.7 (Alpha), two are P.1 (Gamma) and 146 are B.1.617.2 (Delta).