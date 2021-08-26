MONTREAL -- The parliamentary committee on health and social services is holding public hearings, starting Thursday in person and by videoconference at the National Assembly, on the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination of health care workers, educators and more.

During the two days of hearings, 18 stakeholders are expected to present their positions, including Health Minister Christian Dubé and Quebec Director of Public Health Dr. Horacio Arruda.

The health care community will be represented at the hearings by the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), which represents nurses, the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux de la CSN, the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) and the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ), as well as by the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux.

The education and child care sectors will be represented by the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), the Fédération des cégeps, the Bureau de coopération interuniversitaire, the Association québécoise des centers de la petite enfance and the Association des garderies non subventionnées en installation.

A few other expert organizations are also expected to be heard.

Last week, Premier François Legault announced that his government wants to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all those working in the health sector who are in contact with patients for more than 15 minutes.

However, he indicated that a parliamentary commission was necessary beforehand as the government's decision involves a person's physical integrity and their right to work.

The commission is also expected to address the issue of penalties for those who do not comply with the vaccination.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 26, 2021.