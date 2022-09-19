1 more death as Quebec COVID-19 hospital numbers remain steady
The number of Quebecers in hospital for COVID-19 has decreased by eight, for a total of 1,535, including 499 due to COVID-19.
Of that number, there are 35 people in intensive care, including 18 for COVID-19.
There was one more death, which occurred more than a week ago.
The total number of COVID-19-related deaths is now 16,674.
On Sept. 17, a total of 8,141 samples were analyzed.
Quebec added 584 PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,191,187.
A total of 288,640 rapid tests have been declared, with 241,895 positive.
In the last 24 hours, 141 were reported, with 114 positive.
Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.
There are 3,235 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Quebec's health care professionals administered 7,623 more vaccinations for a total of 21,040,258 doses.
Quebec's Health Ministry points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.
As of Sept. 18, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.
An additional 22 per cent have received four.
The government has not included data for children aged six months to four years old.
