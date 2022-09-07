No word on return of Amtrak's Adirondack train route following COVID-19 pandemic

If you've been looking forward to experiencing Amtrak's Adirondack scenic train route between Montreal and New York City, you may have to continue exercising patience.

The company stopped the train in its tracks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has yet to resume service two years later.

"We're actively engaged with our congressional delegations regarding the return of Adirondack service and continue to work with the appropriate host railroads operation agreements," said Jason Abrams, senior public relations manager with Amtrak.

He did not elaborate on when service might resume.

The 10-hour ride, which boasts "travels from New York City, through the lush wine country of the Hudson Valley, into Montreal," (or the other way around) passes through 19 stations in the two countries.

It is often considered one of the top 10 most scenic train rides in the world.