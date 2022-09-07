No word on return of Amtrak's Adirondack train route following COVID-19 pandemic

In this July 26, 2013 file photo, Paul Erena, a volunteer conductor for the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, rides on an engine as it is switched to the front of the train at the Lake Placid, N.Y. station. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File) In this July 26, 2013 file photo, Paul Erena, a volunteer conductor for the Adirondack Scenic Railroad, rides on an engine as it is switched to the front of the train at the Lake Placid, N.Y. station. (AP Photo/Mary Esch, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon