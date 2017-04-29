Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her mother
Police investigate a stabbing at a home in Riviere-des-Prairies on April 28th, 2017.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 5:08PM EDT
A 33-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted her mother Friday night in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough appeared in court by video conference on Saturday afternoon.
Emmanuelle Tremblay has been charged with several offences including attempted murder, armed assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
She will remain detained until her next court appearance.
According to Montreal police the attack took place inside an apartment on 64th Avenue, shortly after 8 pm on Friday night.
Police say the mother and daughter had an argument which escalated, and the daughter stabbed her mother in her upper body.
The victim, a 60-year-old woman, is now in stable condition.
MOST WATCHED
Latest Montreal News
- Cristian Techera goal lifts Whitecaps over Impact for first away win
- Paralympian Search stops in Montreal in search of next star athlete
- Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her mother
- The hands of time: Heritage Project at Ste-Anne's Hospital creates keepsake for families
- Landlord stuck with $1,200 fine as tenants rent out condo illegally