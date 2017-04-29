

The Canadian Press





A 33-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted her mother Friday night in the Rivière-des-Prairies borough appeared in court by video conference on Saturday afternoon.

Emmanuelle Tremblay has been charged with several offences including attempted murder, armed assault, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

She will remain detained until her next court appearance.

According to Montreal police the attack took place inside an apartment on 64th Avenue, shortly after 8 pm on Friday night.

Police say the mother and daughter had an argument which escalated, and the daughter stabbed her mother in her upper body.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, is now in stable condition.