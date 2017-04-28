Woman, 51, stabbed in Riviere-des-Prairies
A 51-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday night after being stabbed by her daughter in Riviere-des-Prairies.
Police say the mother and daughter had a dispute inside an apartment on 64th Ave. and Perras Blvd. just after 8 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital with a neck injury. She was conscious at the time and is speaking to police about the incident.
Her 34-year-old daughter was arrested at the scene and is expected to face a charge of armed assault.
"She was transported to a detention centre," said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant. "Investigators are on site to try to determine the circumstances that led to the stabbing."
