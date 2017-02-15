Woman, 22, struck by car in Montreal East while waiting at bus stop
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 7:46AM EST
A 22-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was mowed down by a car while waiting for a bus in Montreal East Tuesday afternoon.
The woman was waiting for a bus at the corner of Notre-Dame St. E near Hinton Ave. when the collision occurred.
Witnesses say the driver was trying to avoid crashing into another car when he struck the woman; that a car has stopped abruptly in front of him and he attempted to avoid it. Instead, he struck the bus shelter and the victim.
The victim sustained lower-body injuries.
No one else was injured.