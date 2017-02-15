

CTV Montreal





A 22-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after she was mowed down by a car while waiting for a bus in Montreal East Tuesday afternoon.



The woman was waiting for a bus at the corner of Notre-Dame St. E near Hinton Ave. when the collision occurred.



Witnesses say the driver was trying to avoid crashing into another car when he struck the woman; that a car has stopped abruptly in front of him and he attempted to avoid it. Instead, he struck the bus shelter and the victim.



The victim sustained lower-body injuries.



No one else was injured.