UPAC arrests Frank Zampino, Mr. 3%, and others for fraud
Frank Zampino testified in court in August while on trial for his role in the Contrecoeur scandal
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 19, 2017 9:16AM EDT
UPAC is accusing Frank Zampino, Bernard Trepanier, and six other men of defrauding the city of Montreal.
The provincial anti-corruption squad arrested seven men Tuesday morning, and is searching for an eighth man involved.
The names of the accused are familiar to many since several of the men testified about corruption and collusion at the Charbonneau Inquiry.
