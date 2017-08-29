

CTV Montreal





The former head of Montreal’s executive committee took the stand during his trial for alleged corruption and fraud on Tuesday.

Frank Zampino, the committee’s former chair and a one-time right hand man to former mayor Gerald Tremblay, is on trial along with five others for their alleged role in the sale of land for the Faubourg Contrecoeur development. The land was valued at $31 million but sold to Construction Frank Catania for a mere $4.4 million.

Zampino denied taking any steps to influence the decision making process. That contradicts Crown witnesses who said Zampino was heavily involved in the process of selling the four million square foot plot.

The Crown has alleged Zampino used his position in city hall to influence the decision in Catania’s favour.

The witness also told the court that at the time of the deal, Montreal was undergoing a housing shortage and there was political pressure to get the Faubourg Contrecoeur deal moving.