TMR stabbing leaves man in serious condition
A 38-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed by an occupant of the same vehicle he was in.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 19, 2017 9:34AM EST
A 48-year-old man was stabbed while in a vehicle on Sunday morning in TMR.
The victim was assaulted by another occupant of the same vehicle near a service station at the intersection of Jean-Talon and Lucerne, according to police. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m.
The suspect fled the car but was found and arrested a few minutes later.
The victim is in hospital in serious condition.
The motive for the attack is not yet known.