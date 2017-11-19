

The Canadian Press





A 48-year-old man was stabbed while in a vehicle on Sunday morning in TMR.

The victim was assaulted by another occupant of the same vehicle near a service station at the intersection of Jean-Talon and Lucerne, according to police. The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m.

The suspect fled the car but was found and arrested a few minutes later.

The victim is in hospital in serious condition.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.