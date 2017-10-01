

CTV Montreal





A spectacular fire that police are calling suspicious destroyed a building in Cote-Des-Neiges early on Sunday morning.

Several families were forced to flee after the fire broke out at around 3:00 a.m. Police said the inhabitants of 40 apartments in the area were affected.

Police said witnesses reported seeing an individual fleeing the scene.

Surrounding streets were closed for several hours but have since been reopened.

More to come.