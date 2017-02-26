

CTV Montreal





Police raided a suspected drug lab site in Brossard on Saturday night.

The bust took place on Matte Blvd. at around 10:00 p.m.

On Friday, multiple suspected labs in L’Assomption, St-Charles-Sur-Richelieu and Brossard were raided by police from Surete du Quebec, the SPVM, local forces and the United States. No arrests were made and the type of drugs being produced were not revealed.

On Thursday, 18 people in Ontario and Quebec were arrested in connection to an alleged drug distribution network.

It’s unclear if Saturday’s operation was connected to those raids.

Public health officials have expressed concerns over the province's ability to handle an influx of fentanyl, the synthetic drug that is 40 times stronger than heroin and cheap to produce.

In British Columbia, more than 500 people have died of overdoses from fentanyl in the past year alone.

Sandhia Vadlamudy, executive director of Cactus Montreal, said it's becoming evident that fentanyl has arrived on Montreal's streets and said the province must begin stocking up on naloxone, a drug that can be used to treat overdoses.

"It's evident that this product is coming out of labs and is available on the streets and we're going to live with the consequences," she said. "We have to be prepared to offer treatment in a much faster way."

A member of Cactus' team, an admitted drug user who asked to be identified only as Maurice, said people he knows on the streets have begun using fentanyl. He said that while he has no intention of using it himself, he does worry about dosing himself accidentally if the drug is sold disguised as another narcotic.

"We never know what's going to happen, if the next day they're gonna be there or not," he said of the dangers posed by fentanyl to drug users. "It's hard, we get close to those people, they get hurt really hard and we care about them."